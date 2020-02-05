Stung Treng Province: On February 4, 2020 in Kai Nai Village, Se Kong Commune, Siem Pang District, Stung Treng Province. A total of 176 people came to dismantle a man’s home after accusations he has involved in witchcraft and sorcery.

The suspect, named as Mak, 67, and a woman (*likely his wife) and previously agreed to leave the village after consulting local authorities. His witchcraft had been blamed for the ills and bad luck of local people.

Since the man failed to fulfill his promise, 176 residents turned up to the house measuring 6 meters by 7 meters, to dismantle, burn it and evict the couple. AREY