Phnom Penh: A French man was found dead on February 4, 2020 at 18:15 am CENTRAL MANSIONS DEPARTMENT Room 15, Room 1, Building 1A, Street 102, Village 1, Wat Phnom, Khan Daun Penh.

The man was named as JACQUES LOUIS MARIE PATURLE, a 78 year old French national.

According to TANG WEN, his Chinese wife, her husband had a stroke and took high blood pressure medication for 8 years.

As a result, according to the information collected and checked by Oknha Dr. Nong Sovannroth and the Office of Technical Experts confirmed that the deceased had died from coronary heart disease (high blood pressure). His body was taken to Stung Meanchey pagoda.