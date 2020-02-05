Oddar Meanchey province: Preliminary report says Thai authorities freed four Cambodian prisoners and handed over to Cambodian authorities at the gate of Choam international on ​​the afternoon of February 4, 2020 in Anlong Veng district, Oddar Meanchey province.

Vann Im, a 45-year from Preah Vihear province, Pheu Chin, a 37-year-old from Anlong Veng district, Oddar Meanchey were arrested on Tuesday. November 25, 2017. Rorum Male, 39, from Trapaing Kha village, Cheung Ros commune, Udong district, Kampong Speu province was arrested on August 11, 2017. All three were caught illegally logging in Thai territory

55-year-old Pov Chan Chheal from Preah Vihear province is a disabled man who was arrested on December 16, 2019 for smuggling four wild animals into Thailand.

Cambodian authorities said after being released from Thai prison, the four were educated and signed a contract not to do any illegal border crossings again and were able to return to their families the same day. MCPN