Phnom Penh: At 7:00 pm, February 4, 2020, a fire broke out in a Tela Station along National Road 1, in Boeung Chhouk Village, Niroth Commune, Chbar Ampov District, Phnom Penh.



The fire seems to have broken out in an LPG gas tank.



10 vehicles were used, one of Cambodia Brewery Company, three from the Ministry of Interior, one Borey Peng Huot support car, one Chhbar Ampov school aid vehicle and three water trucks from Koh Pich.



The intervention ended at 8:00 pm, the same day. At least one person was injured. POST NEWS