Preah Vihear: On February 4, 2020, at Khna Prasat in Krolap village, Pring Thom commune, Choam Ksan district, the deputy commander of the provincial Gendarmerie, Chheng Heath, and 15 provincial military police officers arrested 5 men.

On February 4, 2020, after hearing reports that a group had been using metal detectors detectors to search for buried antiquities, the provincial Art Department, along with officers and officials in collaboration with the provincial gendarmerie forces tracked them to the scene.

After the arrest of the five suspects, police confiscated two detectors 100 m south of the temple.

Preah Vihear Department of Culture and Fine Arts sent the suspects and evidence to Provincial Gendarmerie to build a case for the provincial court to take legal action. AREY