A man woke up to find an Indian tuk tuk inside his house at 12:30 pm on 4 February 2020 at Cheang Kim Chay Motorcycles Repair House on Street 62R, Toul Sangke 1, Russey Keo District.

The white Indian tuk-tuk driver license plate number 1HU-0664 was driven by an unidentified man who quickly escaped.

According to sources, the victim was sleeping inside the house before the incident. When the accident happened, he came out and saw a white Indian tuk tuk had hit the house and damaged the door and 3 motorbikes inside.

The runaway driver was suspected of being drunk. The vehicle will be kept at the police administration post in Tuol Sangke to wait for both sides to deal with each other later. MCPN