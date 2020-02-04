Banteay Meanchey: According to Facebook posts and Kampuchea Thmey website, a stone lion statue was discovered buried in the ground near Banteay Chmar on February 3, 2020. According to the Facebook page Banteay Meanchey News Youths posted earlier.

The discovery of the ancient lion weighing about two tons was made on February 3, 2020, at the point of Bayor Meath Pagoda in Banteay Chhmar commune , Thmor Puok district, Banteay Meanchey province.

People came to see and pray for their well-being, and cheered and rejoiced over the discovery. FAST NEWS