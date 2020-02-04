FEATURED History Latest 

Lion Statue Found Buried In Banteay Chmar

cne3 Views 0 Comments , ,

Banteay Meanchey: According to Facebook posts and Kampuchea Thmey website, a stone lion statue was discovered buried in the ground near Banteay Chmar on February 3, 2020. According to the Facebook page Banteay Meanchey News Youths posted earlier.

The discovery of the ancient lion weighing about two tons was made on February 3, 2020, at the point of Bayor Meath Pagoda in Banteay Chhmar commune , Thmor Puok district, Banteay Meanchey province.

People came to see and pray for their well-being, and cheered and rejoiced over the discovery. FAST NEWS

You May Also Like

UPDATE: Mondulkiri Land Dispute Double Murder

cne0

What Future For Sihanoukville’s Casinos?

cne0

1980’s War/Refugee Photos

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *