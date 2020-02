Takeo: After conducting investigation into illegal marijuana cultivation in Kirivong district (aka the Green Triangle) on 3 February 2020 at 4:35 pm, Kirivong district police force raided a marijuana plantation in Sen Chey commune, Takeo Province.

Phen Mok, male, 35, was found staying on the illicit farm.

Police are now questioning him further, while the plants are being prepared for destruction and burning. POST NEWS