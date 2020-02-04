Phnom Penh: At around 8:30 am on February 4: 2020 in Phnom Penh’s Tonle Bassac neighborhood, Chamkar Morn, a crane crashed down on a construction site. There are reports of injuries, and police are at the scene inspecting.

UPDATE: The crane is reported to have fallen on a car belonging to the US Embassy. A woman inside was taken to hospital. Two Chinese crane operators were taken for questioning, and the authorities refused to comment any further. TDN