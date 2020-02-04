Environment FEATURED Latest 

Cool Weather And More Rain

Phnom Penh – The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on February 4, 2020 issued a weather notice for Cambodia from 4 to 10 February 2020.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, from February 4 to 10, the High Pressure Valley will cover Cambodia.

This situation causes:

1:  the Dangrek Mountain Range and the Northeast Plateau:
* February 4-8 – Cold Weather in the morning
– Minimum Temperatures 17-21 C
– Maximum Temperatures 29-32 ° C

* Central Plains
– Minimum temperature is 20-23 ° C
– maximum temperature is 31-33 ° C

* Coastal area
– Minimum temperature is 22-24 ° C
– maximum temperature is 31-33 ° C

On February 9-10, parts of the lowland and coastal provinces will experience low to moderate rainfall.

Weather maps

