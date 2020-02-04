Phnom Penh – The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on February 4, 2020 issued a weather notice for Cambodia from 4 to 10 February 2020.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, from February 4 to 10, the High Pressure Valley will cover Cambodia.

This situation causes:

1: the Dangrek Mountain Range and the Northeast Plateau:

* February 4-8 – Cold Weather in the morning

– Minimum Temperatures 17-21 C

– Maximum Temperatures 29-32 ° C

* Central Plains

– Minimum temperature is 20-23 ° C

– maximum temperature is 31-33 ° C

* Coastal area

– Minimum temperature is 22-24 ° C

– maximum temperature is 31-33 ° C

On February 9-10, parts of the lowland and coastal provinces will experience low to moderate rainfall.

