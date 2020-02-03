Siem Reap: Six people have been arrested in connection with a young man’s murder in Siem Reap town on January 26, 2020.



The victim was identified as Heng Vichy, 20, January 26, 2020, who had ben in a dispute with four men in a club earlier.



He was then attacked with a large knife or sword outside the Sofitel Hotel, and later died of his wounds in hospital.

Four suspects were arrested on January 30, 2020 aged 18, 20 and 21.

On January 31, 2020, after interrogation and confession, law enforcement detained two more 18 year old suspects. RASMEI