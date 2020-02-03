Crime FEATURED Latest 

Six Arrested Over Siem Reap Sword Murder

cne1 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Siem Reap: Six people have been arrested in connection with a young man’s murder in Siem Reap town on January 26, 2020.

The victim was identified as Heng Vichy, 20, January 26, 2020, who had ben in a dispute with four men in a club earlier.

He was then attacked with a large knife or sword outside the Sofitel Hotel, and later died of his wounds in hospital.

Four suspects were arrested on January 30, 2020 aged 18, 20 and 21.

On January 31, 2020, after interrogation and confession, law enforcement detained two more 18 year old suspects. RASMEI

You May Also Like

SHK: Three Dead As Kampot Taxi Hits Two Trucks

cne1

Fisherman Dies After Knocked Over By Jet Ski

cne0

Bush Meat Seized in Stung Treng Market

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *