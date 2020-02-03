Phnom Penh: A report by the National Police Traffic and Public Order Department of the National Police Commissariat shows that in January 2020 nationwide Road accidents totaled 358 cases, resulting in 206 deaths and 559 injuries. Of the 206 deaths, 159 were motorcycle riders and 116 were not wearing helmets.

In 2019, there were a total of 4121 road accidents across Cambodia, killing 1981 people and injuring 6141.

Traffic accidents in 2019 saw a 12% increase in fatalities and 29% injuries, as well as damage to public property, private property compared to 2018. SWIFT