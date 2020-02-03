Mondolkiri – A hunter has been investigated by a Mondulkiri court judge, and was sentenced to pre-trial detention on February 2, 2020.

According to the report, the man was charged under the Law on Protected Areas and Illegal Ownership of Arms under Article 490 of the Penal Code.

The suspect, 35-year-old male Liv, was detained with a dead white-tailed monkey (*unsure, but guessing an endangered douc) on his motorbike On January 31, 2020, at the Srao mountain, Sen Monorom commune, Mondul Kiri province. The animal was killed inside Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary.

The monkey corpse was later burned and the evidence is being kept by wildlife officials. KOHSANTEPHEAP