Phnom Penh: People clearing a parcel of land, found a large python in Steung Meanchey III commune at 11 am on February 3, 2020.

According to a man who caught the snake, he was clearing the plots for construction when he found it.

After taking the python, the villagers turned them over to Steung Meanchey 3 commune authorities to wait for wildlife conservation officials to release in a wildlife sanctuary. RASMEI