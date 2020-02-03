Business & Property Environment FEATURED Latest 

Drainage Blocking Buildings Demolished In Sihanoukville

Sihanoukville: The Joint Task Force at the Provincial, Municipal and Provincial levels in Sihanoukville continued throughout the day of February 3, 2020 to restore the drainage canal in the Group 30, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville. Houses illegally built have been destroyed.

According to City Hall officials, the structures have impeded the flow of water and have blocked the drainage system with garbage.

Compensation will only be offered to those who can prove they did not build illegally. SWIFT

