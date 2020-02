Phnom Penh: An accident happened at 11 pm on February 2, 2020 at the intersection of Mao Tse Tung and Road 193, Sangkat Toul Svay Prey I, Boeung Keng Kang.

A white TOYOTA PRIUS car with Phnom Penh license plate. 2AW 1302 driving west on Mao Tse Tung Road, hit a divider and overturned. No injuries were reported. POST NEWS