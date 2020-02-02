Kandal: The body of a baby was found in Prek Tampok village, Khsach Kandal district, Kandal province.

The unidentified female baby was about 7 days old and was found on January 31, 2020.

People traveling along road 381 in the village found a black bag and reported it to the Prek Thmak district police who attended the scene.

The baby was found to have died about two days before and after a thorough examination of her body was handed over to Prek Tampok commune council for burial at Prek Tampok pagoda. AREY