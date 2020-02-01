Preah Sihanouk: On February 1, 2020 at 7:15 am on National Road 3 in Prey Nop district, Preah Sihanouk province, there was an accident between a white HYUNDAI vehicle wearing a license plate number 3D-5097. The unidentified driver displayed an extreme lack of caution, and crossed the tracks while there was a train heading from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville.

The train collided, then the train continued. The accidents did not cause any injuries, and the truck was taken to Prey Nop police station. The driver of the car went missing after the crash. KPSBN