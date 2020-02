Siem Reap: A Korean man was found dead in Vattanac Angkor village in Sala Kanseng, Svay Dangkum province, Siem Reap province. The discovery was made at 1:10 pm on January 31st.

Siem Reap police said the victim, named LONGONGMIN, was 53.

According to the court doctor, he died of a heart attack. The body was transported be temporarily stored at the Royal Angkor International Hospital to await decisions from the family and embassy.