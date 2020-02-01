Phnom Penh: A woman driving a Toyota Prius hit a central divider and overturned the vehicle.



The accident happened at 10:30 pm on January 31, 2020 along the corner of Mao Tse Tung and Street 193, Boeng Keng Kang district, Phnom Penh.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

According to information from the scene, a the car was traveling along Mao Tse Tung, heading south at speed when it hit the divider.

After the incident, local authorities took the wreckage to the traffic police office of Phnom Penh waiting for legal action.



