Battambang: Police say two suspects on motorbike, killed one young man and left another injured a on the night of January 29 in the Sangke area of Battambang town.

A senior criminal bureau official said the act was committed by two unidentified gangsters. They were riding on a motorbike, chasing the victims who were also on a motorbike.

According to the preliminary investigation, the two victims were Lon Keo, a 17-year-old male who suffered severe left head injuries but died when taken to the provincial hospital and a 16-year-old Phan Pheakdey, who needed 5 stitches.

A large knife/sword is believed to have been used in the attack. Police are now hunting the suspects. KOHSANTEPHEAP