Phnom Penh: A fire broke out just after midnight on January 31, 2020, in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang II, in Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

More than 20 clothing stalls, a motorbike and a large amount of clothing stock were destroyed.



It is reported the fire began after rainwater leaked through the roof and shorted out some electrics.

Six fire trucks were used and the blaze was completely extinguished at 5:40 am, without causing any injuries. POST NEWS