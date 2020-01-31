FEATURED Health Latest 

Chinese Virus Man Thanks Cambodia

cne1 Views 0 Comments , ,

Sihnaoukville: The director of the Preah Sihanouk provincial health department, said that the Chinese man found to be carrying the coronavirus has thanked Cambodia through a WeChat from the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Referral Hospital on the evening of January 30, 2020.

As his health improves, Jia Jianhua, 60, thanked the government and health officials for his treatment.

He arrived from Wuhan with three other family members in Sihanoukville, on January 23, 2020. After two days, he developed an unusual fever and was taken by a health official to be tested for coronavirus on January 27, 2020.

In a separate room of the Sihanouk Provincial Referral Hospital, he received intensive medical attention from the Khmer doctors and was visited by Health Minister Mam Bun Heng. AREY

You May Also Like

UPDATE: Child Killed After Truck Hits House

cne2

Fatal Stabbing In Takeo

cne0

Skytrain Plans ‘Too Expensive’ Says Minister

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *