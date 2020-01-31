Sihnaoukville: The director of the Preah Sihanouk provincial health department, said that the Chinese man found to be carrying the coronavirus has thanked Cambodia through a WeChat from the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Referral Hospital on the evening of January 30, 2020.

As his health improves, Jia Jianhua, 60, thanked the government and health officials for his treatment.

He arrived from Wuhan with three other family members in Sihanoukville, on January 23, 2020. After two days, he developed an unusual fever and was taken by a health official to be tested for coronavirus on January 27, 2020.

In a separate room of the Sihanouk Provincial Referral Hospital, he received intensive medical attention from the Khmer doctors and was visited by Health Minister Mam Bun Heng. AREY