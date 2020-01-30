Siem Reap: On January 30, at around 8.20 am, a truck carrying around 300 live pigs overturned on National Road 67 in Trapeang Krasang village, Sren Noy commune, Varin district, Siem Reap province.

The accident did not injure the driver, named as Yon Chanthol, a 43-year-old male resident of Meanchey district, Phnom Penh, but more than 10 pigs are reported as dying.

After the incident, authorities went to the site to inspect , but did not see any damage to state property and allowed the owner to call for help to repair the vehicle. POST NEWS