Siem Reap: A man died suddenly after riding a motorcycle into a ‘Welcome To Angkor’ sign. This happened on the afternoon of January 29, 2020 near the ticket counter in Angkor.

Lieutenant Colonel Van Virak, deputy chief of the provincial police’s traffic police, said the victim was riding a black 125cc motorcycle when he crashed into the sign and suffered fatal head injuries.

The victim’s name was Chheang Bun Hong, 36 year old male, who lived in Slor Kram village, Sangkat Slor Kram, town. RASMEI