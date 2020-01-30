Sihanoukville: Two Chinese nationals were arrested on 29 January 2020 by a specialized police force in Village 5, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

Authorities said a provincial criminal police force was patrolling the streets of Sihanoukville and spotted a HighLander.

Police tried to stop the vehicle for a check, but the vehicle drove away in an attempt to escape from the cops.

An alert was put out and of the three Chinese men in the car, two were caught and arrested.

Authorities then searched the vehicle and found 4 sets of handcuffs and and a handgun with 8 rounds. After a thorough inspection, the suspect and exhibits were taken to the Sihanouk Provincial Police Headquarters to follow procedures. KOHSANTEPHEAP