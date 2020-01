An American died of a drug induced heart attack in Phnom Penh.

The death occurred on January 28, 2020 at 1 pm in 19 HAPPY HOUSE Hostel, Street 13, Group 18, Village 12, Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh Phnom Penh.

JASON AARON MEINHART was a 40 year old tourist.

Authorities went to examine the scene and tests showed he died from an overdose of morphine/heroin

After inspection, the body was sent to Wat Teuk Thla, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Images of scene in SOURCE