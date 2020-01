Siem Reap: Authorities said at around 3am on January 29, 2020, an American tourist damaged an Cathay United Bank ATM in Kandal Market, Mondul 1 Village, Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap Province.

Andres Pino, a 30-year-old American male was taken in by police, but was too drunk to answer questions, according to police.

KPT