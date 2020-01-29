PHNOM PENH – On the morning of January 29, 2020, at the Chom Chao Bridge construction site in Thnol Bek Village, Sangkat Chom Chao 3, Por Sen Chey district, a man climbed up a crane without permission.

Nuon Chit, 31, told police that he had two children, and because of his poor life, he went to work in Thailand for three years. When he returned to work in Phnom Penh as a builder, he tried to reconcile with his wife, who wanted a divorce.

After the incident, authorities managed to talk the man down and his relatives came. They reported that he had family problems and asked to take him back home.