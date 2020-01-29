Battambang: At 9:30 am on January 29, 2020, an unidentified man was seen in Prey Teng 2 village, Bavel district, Battambang province, swallow rat poison.

He was taken by residents and police to the nearby Health Center for treatment. While recovering, the man fled from the Bavel Health Center, climbed into a nearby tree and committed suicide. Police are now investigating the man’s body.

Police are trying to trace the man’s relatives. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Office of Bavel District, Battambang Province by telephone: 092 232 337 – 012 687 931 or contact the Provincial Police Office at (Facebook Page Facebook)

(Photo by Bavel District Police Rapid Response Team)