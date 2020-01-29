Battambang: On the same day, Sampov Lun district police arrested two suspects in two separate cases on January 28, 2020.

Illegal Weapon Case: At 14:05 pm on January 28, 2020, at Veal Vong Village, Ta Sa Commune, Sampov Loun District, Battambang, district police arrested suspect Von Sar. The 33-year-old male, was caught with a gun and 11 rounds of ammunition.

Drug trafficking case: at 14:30 pm on January 28, 2020, in Veal Vong commune Sampov Loun district, Battambang province, police arrested Nuon Nou, 34, with a packet of methamphetamine, KHR 2,339,000 – THB 22,530 – US $ 175 – 3 knives/machetes, axes, homemade air guns and some drug paraphernalia.

Sampov Lun district police will sent the suspects, along with evidence, to the office of the Battambang Provincial Court for legal action.

SOURCE: National Police