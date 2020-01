Koh Rong: On January 28, 2020 at 7:30 pm, a French-Cambodian tourist named SOU David, was taken by boat from Tbong Beach, Sok San Village, Koh Rong Commune.

At 1:00 pm, the man and his friend rented a boat for a fishing trip. Authorities said that at about 6:30 pm, when the boat was coming to the beach, the man jumped (or fell) out, injuring himself.

He was taken by a passenger boat to hospital on the mainland, and arrived at 8.20 pm. KPSBN