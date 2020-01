Battambang: A Fire is reported to be burning throughout Phnom Dum Kram, Battambang province.

Preliminary reports from villagers say that forest fires were burning fiercely at 7 pm on 28 January, in Ta Sanh Commune, Samlout District. According to villagers, the fire started to the west at about 10 am.

The hill sits behind the town hall of Samlout. The cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage has not yet been made known. MCPN