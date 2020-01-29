Kompong Thom: An elderly and child monk were attacked by a drunken manat 12 o’clock on January 28th in (Wat Boeung Kaek), Boeng Kaek village, Chhouk commune, Prasat district. Kampong Thom province. The suspect was arrested.

According to the report, the violence was caused by a 39-year-old named Chong Kha, who lives in the village. Suspected of being an alcoholic, he often gets into arguments and attacks others without cause.

Apparently, just before the incident, the suspect, drunk in the morning, walked to the pagoda, pulled up a bunch of sticks and hit two monks; Kok Lee, 73 Years Old and Son Neang Sok Met 10.

KOHSANTEPHEAP