According to the Center for Disease Control’s Department of Combat and Infectious Diseases, at 6:30 pm on January 29, 2020, the condition of the single patient who tested for the coronavirus continues to be healthy, with no significant symptoms.

About 100 people have been found who traveled with the man, or have been in contact with him, and so far they have no symptoms.

Specialists will continue to monitor the health of all patients on a daily basis. Staff at Sihanoukville Hospital are working in the hospital as usual.

No new coronavirus cases have been identified so far.



For more information, please contact 115. POST NEWS

*At least 4 people in Siem Reap, Koh Kong and Pursat have been taken away by authorities for education after spreading rumors on social media in the past few days about the virus.