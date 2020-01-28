PHNOM PENH – On the morning of January 28, 2020, following Minister of Health Mam Bun Heng and Say Sam Al, Minister of Environment, led a team to inspect Sihanoukville International Airport and the two ministers then visited the Chinese patient who was found to be infected with the coronavirus.

Jia Jianhua, 60, arrived from the city of Wuhan, China in Sihanoukville on January 23, 2020 with three other families. Of those four, only he tested positive for the virus.

As of 10 am on January 28, 2020, the Chinese man was in a good condition. He is being treated at Preah Sihanouk Provincial Referral Hospital in isolation. Three other family members have been quarantined in a separate room. KBN