Phnom Penh – The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has issued a weather report for Cambodia from January 28 to February 3, 2020, with the northeast of the Dangrek mountains and the northeast cooling to 18 degrees Celsius.

According to the Ministry from January 28 to February 3, low pressure will cover of Cambodia, which is:

1: The Dangrek Mountains and the northeast

* The minimum temperature is 18 to 21 ° C

* The maximum temperature is 28 to 30 ° C

2: Central Plains

* The minimum temperature is 22 to 25 ° C

* The maximum temperature is 31 to 33 ° C

From January 29 to 31, parts of the lower plains will experience low rainfall.

3: Seaside

The minimum temperature is 24-26 ° C

* The maximum temperature is 30 to 32 ° C

On January 28-31, parts of coastal provinces will experience low to moderate rainfall.