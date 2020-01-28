PHNOM PENH: A widowed man died after getting drunk and falling down on the railway track before he was struck by a train in Kambol district.

The man, identified as Sambath Vuth, 42, was from Preah Sdach district, Prey Veng province. The victim has been widowed for five years and has three children he left in his home village when he left to work in Phnom Penh.

He was often drunk and hung around the railway tracks. At 2 am on January 28th, a train running into Phnom Penh hit him, but the body was not discovered until the next morning at 7 o’clock.

Authorities went to the scene and concluded the man had been hit by a train. The body parts were collected and handed to family. AREY