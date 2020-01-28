Sihanoukvile: A video clip has been widely shared, showing at 00:30 on January 28, 2020, a man being loaded into an ambulance at Guangdong Hong Kong casino in the city’s No. 3 district.

When the police came to the casino for questioning, the casino manager said that on January 25, 2020, Chinese man Yu Yongxin, male, 56, from Guangzhou, China, stayed in Room 8833 at the casino hotels.

Just after midnight on January 28, 2020, the Chinese man was suffering from coughing and vomiting, and the casino sent him to hospital in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province as an emergency case.

According to doctors, the man is suffering from stomach problems and/or a stroke, and he is currently recovering.

The Preah Sihanouk provincial authorities totally deny reports spread online stating that the man had died of the coronavirus.

TNN