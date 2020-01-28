Battambang: An official statement confirmed that since 1979 to 2019 landmines / ERW have killed or wounded some 64,855 people.

Speaking at the launch of the Mine Education Billboard at Samlot Primary School, Samlot District, Battambang Province, on the morning of January 8, 2020, Mr. Ly Thu said that Battambang is one of the provinces at high risk of UXOs.

Billboards with images and educational content about the dangers of mines and other explosives have been set up, along with a phone number to call, in order to alert residents to avoid actions that could lead to them suffering injury.

According to the Mine Authority report, by the year 2019 there were 77 casualties. The number of victims was 58 in 2018, an increase of 33%. In Battambang there were 11 landmine and ERW casualties, in 2018, there were 8, an increase of 38%. Among the 11 victims in Battambang were t a schoolgirl, one out-of-school child, four farmers, two laborers, and one military. The incidents occurred in Samlot, 4, Kamrieng, 3, Ratanak Mondul, 2, Phnom Proek and Banan, 1. KBN