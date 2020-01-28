Siem Reap: An unidentified man killed in another young man while he was sitting on a motorbike waiting for his friend near Sofitel hotel.

The incident occurred at 00:15 pm, on Jan 26, 2020 in Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap province.

According to the criminal police department, the victim was identified as Heng Vichy, a 20-year-old male.

According to a preliminary inquiry, the victim had stopped his motorbike and an unknown person had come and smashed him with an unknown weapon from behind. The cut on the back of the head was about 15 cm.

Police are investigating the cause of the murder. MCPN