Pailin: A suspect was arrested by police at Sala Krao District Police after a knife attack caused serious injuries at 00:30 pm January 26, 2020, in a drinks shop in Phsar Prum Cheung village, Stung Karch commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province.

According to sources from the district police in Sala Krao, the suspect and the victim were drinking in the store during Chinese New Year, when a disagreement started. They were, by then intoxicated and verbally abused each other.

According to police, the suspect, Akho Wanchai, a 25-year-old Thai national staying too a meat cleaver and attacked victim Matt Russo, a 24-year-old Khmer-Muslim from Toul Lvea commune, Pailin, who suffered a serious back injury.

The suspect is currently being detained by district police forces at the Sala Krak district police chief to make a legal case, while the victim is being treated by a doctor. KPT



