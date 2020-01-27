Kandal: A tourist boat carrying passengers to ‘Love’ Island (*maybe Silk Island) sank in the Mekong off Muk Kompul district. The incident occurred on January 26, 2020 at 16:30 in Phum Peam, Rokar Kang 1 Commune, Muk Kampoul District, Kandal Province.

The boat was 1.60 meters wide and 6.50 meters long, belonging to a 51-year-old male. 12 people were reported to have been on board. 10 managed to reach the shore but a pair of 18 year of women from Russey Keo are missing, presumed drowned.

A search is continuing to find their bodies.