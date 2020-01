With fears of coronavirus spreading further than the pathogen itself, many are taken advantage of the worrisome news to turn a quick buck.

Various products are appearing online, especially Facebook, offering solutions to help prevent customers contracting the Wuhan flu.

Others have put up prices, such as a certain pharmacy in Siem Reap, offering basic 3M dust masks for $15 a piece or $250 for a box of 20.

The same masks normally retail for between $4-5 each.