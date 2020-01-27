Battambang: Several passengers were injured, some seriously, after a Capitol bus crashed into a ditch.

According to the report from the Sangker district police the accident occurred at 11:00 am on January 27, 2020, on National Road 5 in Sangke district, Battambang. The driver remains unidentified because he fled the scene.

According to the report, the bus was traveling from Battambang to Phnom Penh. At least 10 people on board were injured, including a 65 year old who was badly hurt.



No other vehicles were reported as being involved.

The injured were treated at the provincial hospital and the bus taken to the Sangker district police station to await further proceedings. KPT