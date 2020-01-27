Phnom Penh: A man was injured in an incident occurred at 8 pm on January 26, 2020 in Sangkat Dangkao, Khan Dangkor. A drunk man pulled a gun from another man, shooting a hitting the victim in his left leg.

The victim, Khin Chhayya, was shot after three or four people were drinkng and bragging about the gun, when the alleged attacker, named as Nu, took the gun from another man. The weapon went off, a bullet hit the ground and the ricochet hit the victim. He was taken to a Khmer-Soviet hospital for treatment an filed a complaint at Dangkor district police station. AREY