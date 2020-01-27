Banteay: According to the Immigration Department’s Facebook page that on January 27, 2020, at 7.30 am, police at Poipet international border gate began handing out free face masks around the checkpoint to all citizens and visitors.

The mass distribution is aimed at helping to prevent the respiratory illness (CORONA), which is spreading in several countries around the world.

An expected 15,000 to 18,000 masks per day are expected to be distributed free of charge thanks to the Health Ministry’s. At least 1,000,000 are believed to be given away across the country in the next month.