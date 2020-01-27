Siem Reap: According to authorities, on January 26, 2020, a French tourist died in a Siem Reap hotel room.

The victim, ANNE-MARIE WYMYSLOWSKI, a 66 year old French national arrived as a tourist on January 18th at Phnom Penh International Airport.

According to the doctor from the court, Dr. Ich Chhorroth, cause of death was a heart attack (from high blood pressure).

After the conclusion, authorities took the body to the Russian Hospital at request of the embassy and family.