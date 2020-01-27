Phnom Penh: On 24 January 2020, a man died after falling from 3-story building.

Local authorities arrived at the scene and contacted the forensic experts at the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner’s office to inspect the corpse.

After a brief investigation, authorities concluded that the victim had actually fallen off the building and handed over the body to the family for a traditional ceremony.

After the funeral was completed on the 25th, a story that the man was beaten by a co-worker and thrown off the building was reported.

On the morning of January 26, 2020, the family filed a complaint to the police to investigate the suspect for questioning.

AREY