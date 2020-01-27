Battambang: At 10:40 pm on January 25, 2020, at Boeung Reuk Thmei point in Poi Samrong village, Tapoung commune, Thmor Kol district, Battambang province, a man was found dead in the middle paddy.

The victim, named Lik Leak, was a 30-year-old man living in the village of Dog Kon, Khmum honey commune, Thmor Kol district.

Before the incident, the victim went to spray a rice crop belonging to Nhon Pho, a 33-year-old man living in the same village and disappeared on the night of the 19th.

After receiving the information, authorities arrived at the scene of to hold an autopsy, and think that the victim might have died from a snake bite.

POST